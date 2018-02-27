Grow with us. Support excellent research.

IST Austria is a constantly growing international institute for conducting frontier research in the life, physical, and formal sciences, located in Klosterneuburg on the outskirts of Vienna. As employees of the administration and the Scientific Service Units, we strive to support IST Austria’s scientists in performing excellent research.

Service employee for Café/Pub (f/m)

PART TIME (30h)

The unit Campus Services administers most of the non-scientific services on campus, such as 38 guesthouse rooms, 31 apartments, 90 flats, the café/pub, the cafeteria, the childcare facility, the shuttle bus, the cleaning, the sport facilities and the café/pub. Are you interested in how your future working place may look like? This video provides a bird's eye view of IST Austria.

Responsibilities

First-class preparation and service of food and beverages

Mise-en-place for the café/pub as well as for meetings, conferences and events, including stock controls and ordering of goods

Cashiering

Daily cleaning of the workspace in the café/pub

Ensure the compliance with all legal hygienic standards

Organization and planning of small events in the café/pub

Controlling meeting rooms and Campus Services related buildings (e.g. cafeteria)

Operational support for the guesthouse (e.g. key handling, requests, etc.)

Requirements

Fluent communication in English

Communicative, outgoing and open minded personality

Highly service oriented attitude

Reliable, proactive and independent way of working

Experience in the field of tourism or working experience in a café/pub is beneficial but not a must

IST Austria

Offers challenging positions in a dynamic and growing organization

Supports learning and development

Provides flexible working times and numerous fringe benefits

Promotes an international and open culture

Supports an appreciative and respectful work environment

Values diversity and is committed to equality

Free Shuttlebus for employees (Departing from Heiligenstadt, travel time: about 22 min.)

Please note that this position requires willingness for shift work (incl. weekend/public holidays). We offer a minimum salary of EUR 1,230.00 gross/month for 30 hours/week, with possible overpayment depending on education, qualification and work experience.

To apply for this position send your application in one combined pdf (including CV and certificates) by e-mail to:

recruiting@ist.ac.at

