St. Georgen wurde zur Oktoberfest-Bühne

FB
Obmann Matthias Lehner, Kapellmeister Johannes Biegler, Hans Hahnenkamp, Landeshauptmann-Stellvertreterin Astrid Eisenkopf, Manfred Leeb Hannes Kaufmann, Stadtbezirk-Vorsteherin Heidi Hahnekamp und Josef Legenstein.
Heidi Hahnekamp, Stefan Lichtscheidl, Trixi Wagner, Hermann Nährer, Charlotte Toth-Kanyak, Christian Pronai, Astrid Eisenkopf und Thomas Steiner.
Alois Loidl, Hans Hahnenkamp, Josef Legenstein, Rainhard Bauer mit Gattin und Regina Petrik.
Martha Bauer, Silvia und Erwin Gruber mit Robert Bauer.
Die Helfenden Hände hinter Schank: Lukas, Klemens, Eva, Thomas und Botond.
Corina, Jürgen, Stefan, Fredl und Christoph.
Thomas Artner, Gottfried Falk, Bernd Klauber und Hannes Niegl.
Landeshauptmann-Stellvertreterin Astrid Eisenkopf erhielt von der Bauernkapelle eine Ehrenmedailie zu 60 Bauernkapelle St. Georgen.
David, Manuel, Lukas, Jonas und Andi haben einen von den 12 VIP-Tischen ergattert.
Martina Berger und Daniel Pachinger.
Michael Gerbavsits und Elisabeth Pauer-Gerbavsits.
Lukas und Alina.
Jessika, Rebecca, Christian, Marina, Magdalena und Tobi.
Manuel, Michelle, Hannah und Nico.
Gottfried, Toni und Wolfgang.
Sylvia Nährer, Nicole Rammesmayer und Elke Schieber.
Martha und Pia.
Emese, Jan, Noemi, Thomas, Elena und Sinoy.
Linda Unger, Lea Gabriel und Lara Thiel.
1/36
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Foto: BVZ, Daniel Freismuth
Anzeige