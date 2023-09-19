St. Georgen wurde zur Oktoberfest-Bühne

Für ausgelassene Stimmung sorgte am Samstagabend die Musikgruppe „Bärenstark“. Im Rahmen des Oktoberfestes wurde ebenso das 60-Jahr-Jubiläum der Bauernkapelle St. Georgen mit einem kleinen Festakt, Bieranstich und Festrednern wie Bürgermeister der Freistadt Eisenstadt Thomas Steiner und Landeshauptmann-Stellv. Astrid Eisenkopf. Begleitet wurde der Festakt vom Musikverein Liezen und der Stadtmusik Hollabrunn. Der Bieranstich erfolgte heuer durch Eisenkopf und Ortsvorsteherin von St. Georgen Heidi Hahnekamp. Erstmalig gab es auch 12 VIP-Tische mit eigenen Kellnern im Voraus zu reservieren.

„O'zapft is“: Ein Blick zurück

Was klein begonnen hat, hat sich zu einem richtigen Publikumsmagnet entwickelt. Von 2010 bis 2012 fand das Event am Areal des Heurigen Pachingers im Ortskern statt. Seit mittlerweile 10 Jahren gibt es nun das Oktoberfest der Bauernkapelle mit großem Festzelt am Sportplatzgelände.