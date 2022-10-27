Theresianum lud zum Tanz

Erstellt am 27. Oktober 2022 | 19:06
Lesezeit: 4 Min
DJ
Denise Jandl
Beim Ball des Theresianums Eisenstadt wurde vergangenen Freitag bis in die Morgenstunden gefeiert.
Die fünf Abschlussklassen bewiesen auf dem Tanzparkett im Eisenstädter Kulturzentrum dabei gute Figur. Die BVZ mischte sich für Sie unter die Ballgäste.

