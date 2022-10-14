LaufWunder youngCaritas: Auch im Burgenland Laufen für den guten Zweck

Lesezeit: 2 Min BR BVZ Redaktion

Generalvikar Michael Wüger feuerte mit Bürgermeister Thomas Steiner und Neo-Gemeinderat Günter Kovacs die Schülerinnen und Schüler zu sportlichen - und damit auch karitativen - Hochleistungen an.

Das „Caritas LaufWunder" ist der Benefiz-Lauf der youngCaritas und so setzen Kinder und Jugendliche ein starkes und öffentlichkeitswirksames Zeichen für „Kinder und Jugendliche in Not". Zugleich bietet das LaufWunder engagierten Schulen die Möglichkeit selbst aktiv zu werden. Der Erlös der LaufWunder kommt den Caritas Lerncafés zugute. Derzeit nehmen rund 100 Kinder und Jugendliche an den vier Standorten das Caritas-Angebot in Anspruch.

