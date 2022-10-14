youngCaritas: Auch im Burgenland Laufen für den guten Zweck

Erstellt am 14. Oktober 2022 | 05:03
Lesezeit: 2 Min
BR
BVZ Redaktion
Das „Caritas LaufWunder“ ist der Benefiz-Lauf der youngCaritas und so setzen Kinder und Jugendliche ein starkes und öffentlichkeitswirksames Zeichen für „Kinder und Jugendliche in Not“. Zugleich bietet das LaufWunder engagierten Schulen die Möglichkeit selbst aktiv zu werden. Der Erlös der LaufWunder kommt den Caritas Lerncafés zugute. Derzeit nehmen rund 100 Kinder und Jugendliche an den vier Standorten das Caritas-Angebot in Anspruch.
