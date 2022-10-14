Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
youngCaritas: Auch im Burgenland Laufen für den guten Zweck.
Das „Caritas LaufWunder“ ist der Benefiz-Lauf der youngCaritas und so setzen Kinder und Jugendliche ein starkes und öffentlichkeitswirksames Zeichen für „Kinder und Jugendliche in Not“. Zugleich bietet das LaufWunder engagierten Schulen die Möglichkeit selbst aktiv zu werden. Der Erlös der LaufWunder kommt den Caritas Lerncafés zugute. Derzeit nehmen rund 100 Kinder und Jugendliche an den vier Standorten das Caritas-Angebot in Anspruch.
