Waha lud zur Hausmesse nach St. Margarethen

Erstellt am 17. Mai 2023 | 08:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Markus Kaiser
Wie alle Jahre wieder lud auch am vergangenen Wochenende Firma Waha zur Hausmesse.

Am vergangenen Freitag und Samstag konnte man in St. Margarethen bei der Hausmesse von „Waha fix&fertig“ das Unternehmen und die Philosophie hinter dem ECHTEN Ziegelhaus von Waha hautnah kennen lernen und warum Geschäftsführer Baumeister Markus Waha MASSIV auf ZIEGEL setzt, erfahren.

