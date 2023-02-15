Landwirtschaftliche Fachschule Güssing: „Wir tanzen aus der Reihe“

Erstellt am 15. Februar 2023 | 14:25
Carina Fenz
Nach zwei Jahren „Zwangspause“ lud die Landwirtschaftliche Fachschule Güssing am Freitag endlich wieder zum traditionellen Schulball ein. Das Motto des Abends: „Wir tanzen aus der Reihe“.
 Getanzt wurde wahrlich die ganze Nacht und das auch „sensationell“, wie Direktor Gerhard Müllner nach der Polonaise, zu der die Schülerinnen und Schüler des ersten Jahrgangs zu den Klängen von Wojciech Kilars „Polonez Pana Tadeusza“ tanzten. Ein Highlight war auch die Mitternachtseinlage, wo die Schülerinnen und Schülerinnen mit „schwerem Gerät“ die Tanzfläche einnahmen. Auch kulinarisch sorgte man mit Schmankerl aus der hauseigenen „Bio-Küche“ für Hochgenuss.

