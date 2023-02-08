Oberdrosen: Die Narren waren los

Erstellt am 08. Februar 2023 | 10:16
Lesezeit: 2 Min
BR
BVZ Redaktion
Die Feuerwehr lud nach Corona bedingter Pause wieder zum traditionellen Faschingsumzug.
Die Corona-Pandemie war lange Zeit ein Spielverderber, jetzt geht das bunte Faschingstreiben wieder los. Am vergangenen Samstag lud die Feuerwehr Oberdrosen zum traditionellen Faschingsumzug.

