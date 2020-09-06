Franz Brei offiziell Jennersdorfer Stadtpfarrer. Diözesanbischof Ägidius Zsifkovics setzte Franz Brei am heutigen Sonntagvormittag als neuen Stadtpfarrer von Jennersdorf ein.

Von David Marousek. Erstellt am 06. September 2020 (13:45)

Mit Stadtkapelle, Musik- und Schützenvereinen wurde die offizielle Ankunft von Stadtpfarrer Franz Brei in Jennersdorf gefeiert. Er folgt damit auf den nach Pinkafeld abgezogenen Norbert Filipitsch nach. 

Rund zwei Stunden dauerte das festliche Prozedere, die Begrüßung wurde anschließend gemütlich im Pfarrgarten ausgeklungen.