Feuerwehrball in Antau

Am Samstag der vergangenen Woche fand in Antau der Feuerwehrball statt.
Die Freiwillige Feuerwehr Antau lud vergangenen Samstag ins Gasthaus Schlögl zum Feuerwehrball ein. 

Für musikalische Unterhaltung sorgte die Band „inTeam“ aus Marz. Auch für Speis und Trank war reichlich gesorgt und bei einer Tombola gab es tolle Preise zu gewinnen.

