Fackelumzug in Mattersburg

Erstellt am 01. Mai 2023 | 06:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Richard Vogler
Richard Vogler
Fackelumzug Mattersburg 2023 Hans Peter Doskozil 1. Mai-Veranstaltung
Nach der Ansprache von Landeshauptmann startete der Umzug in Richtung Bauermühle.
Foto: Richard Vogler BVZ
Werbung
BVZ Muttertagsabo 2023 CAD:
Anlässlich des „Tages der Arbeit“ wurde heuer ein Fackelumzug veranstaltet.

Die Veranstaltung am 30. Mai begann um 19 Uhr mit dem Eintreffen der Gäste vor dem Rathaus. Um 19.30 Uhr startete das Platzkonzert der Stadtkapelle. Als Festredner gab sich Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil ein Stelldichein, im Anschluss erfolgte der Abmarsch in Richtung Bauermühle, wo zu einem Umtrunk eingeladen wurde.

Werbung