Fackelumzug in Mattersburg

Anlässlich des „Tages der Arbeit“ wurde heuer ein Fackelumzug veranstaltet.
Die Veranstaltung am 30. Mai begann um 19 Uhr mit dem Eintreffen der Gäste vor dem Rathaus. Um 19.30 Uhr startete das Platzkonzert der Stadtkapelle. Als Festredner gab sich Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil ein Stelldichein, im Anschluss erfolgte der Abmarsch in Richtung Bauermühle, wo zu einem Umtrunk eingeladen wurde.
