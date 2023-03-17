„Mindblind“ rockte die Arena Wien

Am Freitag rockte die Mattersburger Austro-Pop-Punk Band „Mindblind“ zum 10-jährigen Jubiläum die Arena Wien.
Dabei präsentierten die drei Jungs auch ihre neue Single „Wos ist passiert“. Und natürlich gab es einen bunten Streifzug durch die bisherige Diskografie der Band. Mit von der Partie waren auch "Max Schabl und das Volk der Mäuse" aus dem Bezirk Oberpullendorf sowie die Salzburger "Glue Crew".

