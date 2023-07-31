Rock'n'Roll im Kurpark Bad Sauerbrunn

Erstellt am 31. Juli 2023 | 11:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
ES
Elena Schuh
Rock&#39;n&#39;Roll im Kurpark
Um die Gäste kümmerten sich unter anderen Lukas, Moritz, Markus, Stefan und Bürgermeister Gerhard Hutter.
Foto: BVZ, Elena Schuh
Wie jedes Jahr am letzten Wochenende im Juli erstrahlte der Kurpark in Bad Sauerbrunn von 28. Juli bis 30. Juli im Glanz der amerikanischen Fifties.

Drei Tage lang ging das allseits bekannte Rock'n'Roll-Festival in der Kurgemeinde. Der Flair der amerikanischen Fifties war dabei überall präsent, gegeben durch US Cars, Bikes, Pomade und Pettycoats. Neben zahlreichen Möglichkeiten zum Bummeln, konnte man ebenso die Musik genießen oder auf der Tanzfläche tanzen.

