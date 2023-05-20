Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Start für den dritten Tag der Großen Burgenland Tour.
Am dritten Tag der Großen Burgenland Tour macht man in Loipersbach Station. Beim Start waren auch dieses Mal wieder zahlreiche Wanderer mit dabei.
Nach dreijähriger Pause wandert der ORF Burgenland wieder unter dem bewährten „7 Tage, 7 Bezirke, 7 Abenteuer“ vom 18. bis 24. Mai durch das Land. Am Samstag war in Loipersbach beim Schwimmbad um 8.30 Uhr Treffpunkt, um 9 Uhr gab' s den Startschuss für die Wanderung. Die Strecke, die rund 18 Kilometer lang ist, passiert unter anderem die „Teichwiesen“, geplanter Abschluss ist um 16 Uhr, wo wieder beim Schwimmad der Ausklang stattfindet.
