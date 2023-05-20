Start für den dritten Tag der Großen Burgenland Tour

Erstellt am 20. Mai 2023 | 10:45
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Richard Vogler
Richard Vogler
Große Burgenland Tour 2023 - Tag 3 - Start - Loipersbach
Vom Schwimmbad aus ging es in Richtung Kogel.
Foto: Richard Vogler
Werbung
Lesevergnügen mit dem BVZ Abo:
Am dritten Tag der Großen Burgenland Tour macht man in Loipersbach Station. Beim Start waren auch dieses Mal wieder zahlreiche Wanderer mit dabei.

Nach dreijähriger Pause wandert der ORF Burgenland wieder unter dem bewährten „7 Tage, 7 Bezirke, 7 Abenteuer“ vom 18. bis 24. Mai durch das Land. Am Samstag war in Loipersbach beim Schwimmbad um 8.30 Uhr Treffpunkt, um 9 Uhr gab' s den Startschuss für die Wanderung. Die Strecke, die rund 18 Kilometer lang ist, passiert unter anderem die „Teichwiesen“, geplanter Abschluss ist um 16 Uhr, wo wieder beim Schwimmad der Ausklang stattfindet.

Werbung