Wulka Gladiator der Mittelschule

Erstellt am 02. Juni 2023 | 06:00
Richard Vogler
Wulka Gladiator 2023
Organisator Martin Straub und der Wulka Gladiator mit Teilnehmern.
Foto: Richard Vogler
Beim Schullauf der Mittelschule Mattersburg wurde jeder Teilnehmer mit einer Medaille belohnt.

Der laut Organisator Martin Straub „wahrscheinlich härteste Schullauf Österreichs“ wurde am Donnerstag dieser Woche erneut verneut veranstaltet. Auf der rund 2,5 Kilometer langen Strecke bei der Mattersburger Mittelschule galt es diverse Hindernisse zu überwinden, wobei es Kraft, Geschicklichkeit, Gleichgewichts- und Durchhaltevermögen gefragt war und auch der Lauf durch die Wulka durfte nicht fehlen. Drei, beziehungsweise vier Runden galt es für die Schüler bewältigen, für die Teilnehmer gab es Medaillen.

