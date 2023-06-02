Wulka Gladiator der Mittelschule

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Beim Schullauf der Mittelschule Mattersburg wurde jeder Teilnehmer mit einer Medaille belohnt.
Der laut Organisator Martin Straub „wahrscheinlich härteste Schullauf Österreichs“ wurde am Donnerstag dieser Woche erneut verneut veranstaltet. Auf der rund 2,5 Kilometer langen Strecke bei der Mattersburger Mittelschule galt es diverse Hindernisse zu überwinden, wobei es Kraft, Geschicklichkeit, Gleichgewichts- und Durchhaltevermögen gefragt war und auch der Lauf durch die Wulka durfte nicht fehlen. Drei, beziehungsweise vier Runden galt es für die Schüler bewältigen, für die Teilnehmer gab es Medaillen.
