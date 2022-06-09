Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Wulka-Gladiator der Mattersburger Mittelschule.
Der "härteste Schullauf Österreichs" ging am Donnerstagvormittag im und um das Schulgelände über die Bühne.
Die Schüler hatten während der rund eineinhalb Kilometer langen Strecke diverse Aufgaben oder Hinternisse zu bewältigen: Überklettern von Barrieren, Robben durch den Schlamm, Balancieren oder auch waten durch die Wulka, wobei der Regen ein erschwertes Terrain verursachte.
