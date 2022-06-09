Wulka-Gladiator der Mattersburger Mittelschule

Erstellt am 09. Juni 2022 | 11:07
Richard Vogler
Der "härteste Schullauf Österreichs" ging am Donnerstagvormittag im und um das Schulgelände über die Bühne.
Die Schüler hatten während der rund eineinhalb Kilometer langen Strecke diverse Aufgaben oder Hinternisse zu bewältigen: Überklettern von Barrieren, Robben durch den Schlamm, Balancieren oder auch waten durch die Wulka, wobei der Regen ein erschwertes Terrain verursachte. 

