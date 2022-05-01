FSG Frühschoppen zum 1. Mai am Zicksee

Werbung Sankt Margarethen Anzeige Hausmesse bei WAHA am 06. und 07. Mai

Für Speis und Trank sorgte die Strandbar Papillion in St. Andrä am Zicksee während der Musikverein Frauenkirchen und die "Gmoa Musi" aufspielten. Ansprachen an die zahlreich erschienen Menschen hielten, unter Anderem, Landesrätin Daniela Winkler und Landeshauptmann Hans-Peter Doskozil.

