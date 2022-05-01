FSG Frühschoppen zum 1. Mai am Zicksee

Erstellt am 01. Mai 2022 | 17:18
Lesezeit: 1 Min
DG
Daniel Gottfried
Trotz trüben Wetters gab es Zeltfeststimmung bei der heutigen Feier zum 1. Mai der Fraktion Sozialdemokratischer GewerkschafterInnen.
Für Speis und Trank sorgte die Strandbar Papillion in St. Andrä am Zicksee während der Musikverein Frauenkirchen und die "Gmoa Musi" aufspielten. Ansprachen an die zahlreich erschienen Menschen hielten, unter Anderem, Landesrätin Daniela Winkler und Landeshauptmann Hans-Peter Doskozil.

