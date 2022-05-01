FSG Frühschoppen zum 1. Mai am Zicksee

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
BVZ.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried Foto: Daniel Gottfried
Anzeige
Für Speis und Trank sorgte die Strandbar Papillion in St. Andrä am Zicksee während der Musikverein Frauenkirchen und die "Gmoa Musi" aufspielten. Ansprachen an die zahlreich erschienen Menschen hielten, unter Anderem, Landesrätin Daniela Winkler und Landeshauptmann Hans-Peter Doskozil.
Keine Nachrichten aus Neusiedl mehr verpassen?
Mit dem BVZ-Newsletter bleibt ihr immer auf dem Laufenden und bekommt alle zwei Wochen die Top-Storys direkt in euer Postfach!