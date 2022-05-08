Live-Musik und Kesselgulasch bei Spendenaktion in Natti's Boxenstop

Erstellt am 08. Mai 2022 | 16:37
DG
Daniel Gottfried
Gestern sammelten Kurti und Nati von Nati's Boxenstop in Frauenkirchen insgesamt 1450 Euro für das Entlastungszentrum Frauenkirchen.
Die zahlreichen Spender wurden mit einem hausgemachten Kesselgulasch von Koch Manuel belohnt. Das Fleisch wurde von MAWE Gols gesponsert. Gleichzeitig unterhielt das Rockröhren-Duo Kati Cher und Alessandro Zuco das Publikum. Dabei konnte die BVZ die großartige Stimmung mit ein paar Fotos einfangen.

