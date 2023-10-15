Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Modenschau und Thai-Foodtruck in der Fußgängerzone .
In der Frauenkirchener Fußgängerzone war am Freitag ganz schön was los. Eine Modenschau von „AnLASS Moden“ und asiatische Küche von Thai Sawadee lockten viele von mittags bis nachmittags in die „Fuzo“.
Durch die Zusammenarbeit von Moden W. Lass und Thai Sawadee gab es am Freitag in der Frauenkirchener Fuzo ein gemütliches Mittagessen mit Show-Einlage. Die Modells präsentierten die aktuelle Mode der Boutique, während für das leibliche Wohl durch thailändische Speise gesorgt war.