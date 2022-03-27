Modenschau und Weinverkostung in Frauenkirchen

Erstellt am 27. März 2022 | 15:02
Lesezeit: 2 Min
DG
Daniel Gottfried
Bei Moden W. Lass in Frauenkirchen präsentierten am gestrigen Samstag ab 14 Uhr Models die Trends des Frühlings.
Dabei konnten Weine des Halbturner Weinguts Pitzer genossen und am Glücksrad gedreht werden um verschiedene Beauty-Preise zu gewinnen. Natürlich war die BVZ bei diesem Fashion-Event live vor Ort!

