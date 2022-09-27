Max Schabl feierte Jubiläum in Neusiedl

Vor ziemlich genau zehn Jahren spielte Max Schabl erstmals Solo im Neusiedler Bergwerk. Im Laufe der nächsten sieben Jahre veröffentlichte er drei Solo-Livealben und holte sich daraufhin Verstärkung in Form von drei weiteren Bandmitgliedern. Seit nunmehr drei Jahren und mit einem weiteren Album im Talon macht er nun mit "Max Schabl und das Volk der Mäuse" die Bühnen des Landes unsicher.

Am vergangenen Samstag folgte nun im Laufe seiner Jubiläumstour auch ein Zwischenstopp im Neusiedler Haus im Puls. Dabei eröffneten "Enty Jeff" den Abend mehr als würdig für die "Austropoplegende". "The Refrigerators" heizten die Menge schließlich unermüdlich an, so dass Schabl mit dem Publikum leichtes Spiel hatte. Ein Abend, der in Erinnerung bleiben wird!

