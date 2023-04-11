Neudorf: Gefüllte Halle bei Tamburizza-Osterkonzert

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Die gut gefüllte Veranstaltungshalle war erfüllt von burgenlandkroatischem Liedgut. Besucher waren mit Kaffee und Kuchen versorgt. Neben der Neudorfer Tamburizzagruppe „Hatsko kolo“ waren die „Tamburica Uzlop“ aus Oslip zu Besuch und gaben ebenfalls einige Lieder zum Besten.
