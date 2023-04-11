Neudorf: Gefüllte Halle bei Tamburizza-Osterkonzert

Erstellt am 11. April 2023 | 12:00
Daniel Gottfried
Ostermontag zelebrierte man in Neudorf mit einem traditionellem Tamburizzakonzert.
Die gut gefüllte Veranstaltungshalle war erfüllt von burgenlandkroatischem Liedgut. Besucher waren mit Kaffee und Kuchen versorgt. Neben der Neudorfer Tamburizzagruppe „Hatsko kolo“ waren die „Tamburica Uzlop“ aus Oslip zu Besuch und gaben ebenfalls einige Lieder zum Besten.

