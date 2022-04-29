Energiegeladener Sportvormittag am Nordstrand Podersdorf

Erstellt am 29. April 2022 | 18:37
Lesezeit: 2 Min
DG
Daniel Gottfried
Werbung
Anzeige

Hausmesse bei WAHA am 06. und 07. Mai

Freitagvormittag gaben Volksschüler aus dem ganzen Bezirk Vollgas! Beim Sportunion actionday konnten Schülerinnen und Schüler an 17 unterschiedlichen Stationen ihre Begeisterung für Sport und Bewegung zeigen und spannende neue Aktivitäten kennenlernen. Der ganze Nordstrand bebte vor Energie und die BVZ war mittendrin!

Werbung