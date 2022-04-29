Energiegeladener Sportvormittag am Nordstrand Podersdorf

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Freitagvormittag gaben Volksschüler aus dem ganzen Bezirk Vollgas! Beim Sportunion actionday konnten Schülerinnen und Schüler an 17 unterschiedlichen Stationen ihre Begeisterung für Sport und Bewegung zeigen und spannende neue Aktivitäten kennenlernen. Der ganze Nordstrand bebte vor Energie und die BVZ war mittendrin!
