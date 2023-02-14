Buntes Treiben durch Nebersdorf

Am Samstag fand wieder der Faschingsumzug in Nebersdorf mit vielen lustigen Kostümen statt.
Nach dem Gulaschessen am Sportplatz startete man beim Feuerwehrhaus das lustige Treiben im Ort. Sechs große Wagen und mehrere kleinere Gruppen sorgten mit ihren bunten Kostümen für ausgelassene Stimmung. Den Faschingsumzug ließ man schließlich am Sportplatz ausklingen.

