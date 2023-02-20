Faschingsumzug durch Lackenbach

Erstellt am 20. Februar 2023 | 17:16
Lesezeit: 3 Min
ST
Sarah Tesch
Am Samstag fand der traditionelle Faschingsumzug in Lackenbach statt.
Beginnend vom Haus des Faschingsprinzen marschierte man – begleitet von der Jugendmusik Lackenbach – los, um die Faschingsprinzessin abzuholen. Für die Kostümierten gab es auch Getränkestationen. Anschließend zog der bunte Zug weiter durch die Ortschaft, bis man das Faschingstreiben in den Gasthäusern des Ortes ausklingen ließ.

