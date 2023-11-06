Lutzmannsburger Winzer öffneten ihre Kellertüren

06. November 2023
Nacht der offenen Tür am 10. November

Die Lutzmannsburger Winzer öffneten am Samstag ihre Kellertüren und unzählige Flaschen Wein.

Zahlreiche Gäste aus Nah und Fern ließen sich dies nicht entgehen und kosteten sich quer durch die Vielfalt der Lutzmannsburger Weine, plauderten mit den Winzern und Winzerinnen und ließen sich auch die ein oder andere kulinarische Spezialiät schmecken, die die Weinbauern zu ihren Weinen serviert haben.