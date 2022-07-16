Gute Stimmung am ORF Sommerfest in Neckenmarkt

Erstellt am 16. Juli 2022 | 19:01
Zahlreiche Gäste ließen sich am Freitagabend das ORF Burgenland Sommerfest am Neckenmarkter Schwanaplatz nicht entgehen.
Am Freitag machte das ORF Burgenland Sommerfest Halt in Neckenmarkt: Zahlreiche Gäste besuchten das Fest am Schwanaplatz. Moderator Michael Pimiskern führte mit einer guten Portion Schmäh durch das Programm. 

Für musikalische Unterhaltung sorgte zunächst die Fahnenschwinger Blaskapelle, dann übernahm die Radio Burgenland Band. Ein Highlight des Festes war das Wettspiel "Alle gegen Unger", das diesmal zu "Unger gegen Unger" wurde: Die Neckenmarkterin Lena Unger holte sich gegen "Wetterfrosch" Wolfgang Unger den Sieg beim Tennisbälle in eine Tuba werfen. Zu ihrem Sieg sagte sie: "Das sind eben die richtigen Unger-Gene."

Tolle Preise gab es außerdem zu gewinnen bei einer Tombola der Raiffeisenbank und am Glücksrad der Burgenland Energie. Später standen Sänger und Songwriter Gerald Taucher sowie Schlagersänger Silvio Samoni auf der Bühne und unterhielten die Gäste bis spät in die Nacht.

