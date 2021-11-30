Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Blackbirds bezwangen Flames klar mit 83:48.
Bereits mit dem dritten Viertel war klar, dass die Güssinger als Sieger vom Platz gehen werden. Die Belohnung waren wertvolle Minuten für die eigenen Talente.
Güssing/Jennersdorf Blackbirds - Basket Flames 83:48 (22:13, 20:9, 20:15, 21:11).- Werfer Blackbirds: Mate Horvath 23 Punkte; Ware 19; Sebastian Koch 15; Christoph Astl 8; Linzer 5; Bernhard Koch 4; Brandtner, Gaspar, Fandler je 3. Werfer Flames: Söhnel 15 Punkte; Selimovic, Germ je 6; Seipt, Gagic je 5; Gerstendörfer, Lovrin je 4; Grandperret 3.
