Rohrbachs Kickboxer schlugen zu

Erstellt am 23. Juni 2022 | 03:08
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Malcolm Zottl
440_0008_8397642_mat25mz_hader.jpg
Viki Hader kickte sich nach Babypause zu Gold und Silber.
Foto: BVZ
Bei der Österreichischen Meisterschaft holten die KBC-Athleten neunmal Gold und waren in der Medaillenwertung auf Rang drei.
Neunmal Gold. Fünfmal Silber. Fünfmal Bronze. Rohrbachs Kickboxer waren bei der Ö-Meisterschaft in Graz, die im Zuge der „Sport Austria Finals“ über die Bühne ging, der drittbeste der 35 Vereine.

Gold eroberten Viktoria Hader (Leichtkontakt, +70 Kilo), Thomas Mihalits (Pointfight, -79 Kilo), Emma Nukic (Pointfight, +70 Kilo), Yvonne Schmidl (Pointfight, -55 Kilo), Simon Raab (U13-Pointfight, -47 Kilo), Emily Roth (U13-Pointfight, +47 Kilo), Christoph Spielhofer (U16-Pointfight, -57 Kilo), Felix Schmidl (U19-Pointfight, -69 Kilo) und Emma Nukic (U19-Pointfight, +70 Kilo).

Silber gab es für Viktoria Hader (Pointfight, -70 Kilo), Andre Wieger (Leichtkontakt Klasse B, -89 Kilo), Yvonne Schmidl (Pointfight, Grand Champion), Lee Lina Bauer (U19-Pointfight, -65 Kilo) und Rohrbachs Damen im Teambewerb.

Bronze ergatterten Felix Schmidl (Pointfight, -65 Kilo), Thomas Mihalits (Leichtkontakt Klasse B, -74 Kilo), Lena Kreiner (U13-Pointfight, -37 Kilo), Leyla Kantorova (Pointfight, -55 Kilo) und Lee Lina Bauer (U19-Leichtkontakt, -65 Kilo).