Rohrbachs Kickboxer schlugen zu
Neunmal Gold. Fünfmal Silber. Fünfmal Bronze. Rohrbachs Kickboxer waren bei der Ö-Meisterschaft in Graz, die im Zuge der „Sport Austria Finals“ über die Bühne ging, der drittbeste der 35 Vereine.
Gold eroberten Viktoria Hader (Leichtkontakt, +70 Kilo), Thomas Mihalits (Pointfight, -79 Kilo), Emma Nukic (Pointfight, +70 Kilo), Yvonne Schmidl (Pointfight, -55 Kilo), Simon Raab (U13-Pointfight, -47 Kilo), Emily Roth (U13-Pointfight, +47 Kilo), Christoph Spielhofer (U16-Pointfight, -57 Kilo), Felix Schmidl (U19-Pointfight, -69 Kilo) und Emma Nukic (U19-Pointfight, +70 Kilo).
Silber gab es für Viktoria Hader (Pointfight, -70 Kilo), Andre Wieger (Leichtkontakt Klasse B, -89 Kilo), Yvonne Schmidl (Pointfight, Grand Champion), Lee Lina Bauer (U19-Pointfight, -65 Kilo) und Rohrbachs Damen im Teambewerb.
Bronze ergatterten Felix Schmidl (Pointfight, -65 Kilo), Thomas Mihalits (Leichtkontakt Klasse B, -74 Kilo), Lena Kreiner (U13-Pointfight, -37 Kilo), Leyla Kantorova (Pointfight, -55 Kilo) und Lee Lina Bauer (U19-Leichtkontakt, -65 Kilo).