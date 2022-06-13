9. Burgenländischer Frauenlauf - die besten Bilder aus der BVZ-Fotobox

Erstellt am 13. Juni 2022
Lesezeit: 7 Min
RB
Redaktion BVZ.at
Rund 550 Teilnehmerinnen nahmen - angefeuert von zahllosen Fans - beim 3,9 km bzw. 7,8 km Lauf oder dem Nordic Walking-Bewerb in Mattersburg teil - viele von ihnen standen auch vor der BVZ-Fotobox...
