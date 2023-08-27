Jois verliert mit 0:3 gegen Wulkaprodersdorf

Christopher Schneeweiß
Christopher Schneeweiß
Jois gegen Wulkaprodersdorf 0:3 (0:1) am 26082023
Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß
Durch Tore von Bernd Grafl und Thomas Dragschitz (2) konnten sich die Wulkaprodersdorfer auswärts in Jois mit 3:0 durchsetzen. Die BVZ hat für Sie die Bilder der Partie parat.

