Aquathlon-Kinder gaben auf der Strecke Vollgas

Erstellt am 04. September 2023 | 06:00
Lesezeit: 5 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
Christopher Schneeweiß
Christopher Schneeweiß
Werbung
Beim Kids Aquathlon herrschte in der Therme Frauenkirchen Kaiserwetter. Viele Zuschauer waren gekommen, um die jungen Athlet:innen anzufeueren und sie zu Bestleistungen zu treiben.

Mit Mein BVZ.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren