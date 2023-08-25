200 Teilnehmer beim Sommernachtslauf in Pama

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
BVZ.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Der Sommernachtslauf des VfB Pama zog wieder die Sportlerinnen und Sportler an. 200 Teilnehmer zählte der beliebte Run.
Die Hitze war enorm und doch kamen knapp 200 Läuferinnen und Läufer nach Pama, um beim Sommerevent des VfB dabei zu sein. Die Veranstalter stellten einmal mehr ein tolles Laufsport-Event auf die Beine. Beim Hauptlauf über die zehn Kilometer triumphierte Thomas Jonas mit einer Zeit von 36:24,07 Minuten, sowie Evelyn Sattler aus St. Andrä mit einer Zeit von 45:04,59 Minuten.
Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß
Anzeige