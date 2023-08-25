200 Teilnehmer beim Sommernachtslauf in Pama

Erstellt am 25. August 2023 | 23:56
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
Christopher Schneeweiß
Christopher Schneeweiß
Sommernachtslauf Pama 2023
Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß
Werbung
Der Sommernachtslauf des VfB Pama zog wieder die Sportlerinnen und Sportler an. 200 Teilnehmer zählte der beliebte Run.

Die Hitze war enorm und doch kamen knapp 200 Läuferinnen und Läufer nach Pama, um beim Sommerevent des VfB dabei zu sein. Die Veranstalter stellten einmal mehr ein tolles Laufsport-Event auf die Beine. Beim Hauptlauf über die zehn Kilometer triumphierte Thomas Jonas mit einer Zeit von 36:24,07 Minuten, sowie Evelyn Sattler aus St. Andrä mit einer Zeit von 45:04,59 Minuten.

Mit Mein BVZ.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren