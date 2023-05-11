Volksschule Halbturn holte den Titel

Erstellt am 11. Mai 2023 | 07:13
Christopher Schneeweiß
Sumsi Cup 2023 in Gols
Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß
Beim Sumsi Cup Bezirksturnier im Golser Volksfeststadion setzte sich die Mannschafte der Volksschule Halbturn durch und holte den Titel.

Bei echtem Kaiserwetter fand am Mittwoch das Bezirksfinale des Sumsi Cup im Golser Volksfeststadion statt. In einem spannnenden Turnier, das wieder zahlreiche Fans - vor allem von Volksschulen - anlockte, setzten sich die Halbturner mit einem 6:0-Finalsieg über Gols durch. Brisant waren die Halbfinali, die beide im Sieben-Meter-Schießen entschieden wurden. Dort schieden Kittsee und Parndorf ganz knapp aus.