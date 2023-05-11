Volksschule Halbturn holte den Titel

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Beim Sumsi Cup Bezirksturnier im Golser Volksfeststadion setzte sich die Mannschafte der Volksschule Halbturn durch und holte den Titel.
Bei echtem Kaiserwetter fand am Mittwoch das Bezirksfinale des Sumsi Cup im Golser Volksfeststadion statt. In einem spannnenden Turnier, das wieder zahlreiche Fans - vor allem von Volksschulen - anlockte, setzten sich die Halbturner mit einem 6:0-Finalsieg über Gols durch. Brisant waren die Halbfinali, die beide im Sieben-Meter-Schießen entschieden wurden. Dort schieden Kittsee und Parndorf ganz knapp aus.
