Gunners verloren nur knapp

Erstellt am 19. März 2023 | 10:26
Daniel Fenz
Daniel Fenz
Das Team von Oberwarts Horst Leitner lieferte sich mit dem Meister BC Vienna bis zum Schluss einen tollen Kampf
UNGER STEEL GUNNERS OBERWART – BC GGMT VIENNA 73:76 (15:21, 17:15; 27:21, 14:19).-
Werfer Gunners: Hanes 28 Punkte; Gardner 14; Abou-Ahmed 11; Käferle 8; Howard 6; Poljak 4; Rauch 2.
Werfer Vienna: Vujosevic 18 Punkte; Rados 17; Manigat, Murati je 12; Savic 11; Mateo 6.