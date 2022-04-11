Gunners besiegten Graz klar

Erstellt am 11. April 2022 | 11:22
Lesezeit: 3 Min
Daniel Fenz
Mit dem 84:69-Heimsieg gegen Graz sicherten sich die Gunners den Heimvorteil in den Play-offs.
UNGER STEEL GUNNERS OBERWART - UBSC RAIFFEISEN GRAZ 84:68 (27:12, 24:14; 18:18, 15:24).-
Werfer Gunners: Poljak 12 Punkte; Howard, Patekar je 11;
Creammer 10; Chatzinikolas, Knessl, Käferle je 9; Cashaw 6; Rickman 5; Abou-Ahmed 2.
Werfer Graz: Varner II 25 Punkte; Applewhite, Haynes je 11;
Donda 6; Isbetcherian 5; Siegmund, Simoner je 3; Emiohe, Dokmanovic je 2.

