Gunners gelang der wichtige 71:64-Erfolg gegen Gmunden

Die Oberwart Gunners bekommen es im Pokal mit Eisenstadt zu tun – Zukunftsmusik, denn in der Liga gab es zuletzt ein 71:64 über Gmunden.

Erstellt am 14. Dezember 2021 | 12:50
Daniel Fenz
Daniel Fenz

UNGER STEEL GUNNERS OBERWART - SWANS GMUNDEN 71:64 (11:13, 25:15; 12:15, 23:21).-
Werfer Gunners: Chatzinikolas, Rickman, Poljak je 14 Punkte; Cashaw 9; Gardner 7; Käferle 6; Howard 5; Patekar 2.
Werfer Swans:  Blazan 17 Punkte; Friedrich 13; Aughburns je 10; Anderson, Jelks je 5; Schartmüller 3; Köppel 1 Punkt.

Mehr über das Spiel gegen Gmunden sowie eine Vorschau auf den CUP lesen Sie in Ihrer aktuellen BVZ-Ausgabe!