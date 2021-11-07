Gunners gewannen das wichtige Spiel

Mit dem Sieg zu Hause gegen BC Vienna und dem darauf folgenden Erfolg bei den Timberwolves kletterte die Mannschaft von Headcoach Horst Leitner an die Tabellenspitze.

Erstellt am 07. November 2021 | 17:11
Daniel Fenz
Daniel Fenz

Mehr Infos über das Spiel lesen Sie in Ihrer aktuellen BVZ-Ausgabe!