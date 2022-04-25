Gunners holen sich Auftaktsieg gegen Kapfenberg

Erstellt am 25. April 2022 | 08:15
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Daniel Fenz
Die Mannschaft von Headcoach Horst Leitner siegte zum Auftakt des Viertelfinales vor heimischen Publikum gegen Kapfenberg mit 82:67.
UNGER STEEL Gunners Oberwart – Kapfenberg Bulls 82:67 (28:19, 51:39, 71:55)
Werfer Gunners: Knessl 19, Käferle 12, Poljak 10, Howard 10, Cashaw 10, Patekar 6, Creammer 5, Chatzinikolas 9, Abou-Ahmed 1
Werfer Bulls: Scott 19, Krstic 12, Grubor 11, Vötsch 9, Cigoja 8, Matic 2, Thornon 3, Schrittwieser 3

Mehr Infos über das Spiel sowie über die weiteren Partien des Viertelfinales lesen Sie in Ihrer aktuellen BVZ-Ausgabe.