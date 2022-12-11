Gunners sicherten Platz zwei ab

Erstellt am 11. Dezember 2022 | 19:39
DF
Daniel Fenz
Das Team von Gunners-Headcoach Horst Leitner siegte zu Hause gegen Graz knapp mit 81:74.
UNGER STEEL GUNNERS OBERWART - UBSC RAIFFEISEN GRAZ 81:74 (18:13, 25:24; 19:26, 19:11).-
Werfer Gunners: Hanes 22 Punkte; Howard, Gardner je 17; Knessl 11; Rauch, Poljak je 7.
Werfer Graz: Cooks 28 Punkte; Vann Jr. 15; Giddings 13;
Hawkinson 10; Isbetcherian, Dimakopoulos je 3; Siegmund 2.

