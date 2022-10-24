Gunners unterlagen gegen Meister Vienna

Erstellt am 24. Oktober 2022 | 18:50
Die Truppe von Oberwarts Horst Leitner gingen gegen den BC Vienna als Verlierer (73:83) vom Parkett.
UNGER STEEL Gunners Oberwart – BC GGMT Vienna 73:83 (6:23, 29:38, 51:58)
Werfer Gunners:  Hanes 20, Poljak 13, Howard 13, Käferle 11, Gardner 7, Rauch 5, Knessl 4
Werfer BC:  Murati 19, Vujosevic 17, Rados 15, Manigat 14, Savic 7, Thomas 6, Novas Mateo 5

 

