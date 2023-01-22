Gunners verloren das Spiel gegen Wels in der Overtime

22. Januar 2023
Die Mannschaft von Oberwarts Headcoach Horst Leitner musste sich zum Schluss den Flyers noch mit 88:91 geschlagen geben.
UNGER STEEL GUNNERS OBERWART – RAIFFEISEN FLYERS WELS 88:91 (22:19, 15:20; 20:15, 20:23; 11:14).-
Werfer Gunners: Hanes 26 Punkte; Gardner 18; Poljak 16; Käferle 8; Rauch 7; Howard 6; Patekar 4; Knessl 3.
Werfer Flyers: Gydra 22 Punkte; Awosika 16; Glenn 14; Von Fintel 11; Jakupovic 10; Jeter 9; Smith 8; Tepic 1 Punkt.

