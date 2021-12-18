Gunners verloren das Spiel gegen Wels in der Overtime

Die Truppe von Oberwarts Headcoach Horst Leitner musste sich in der Sporthalle mit 72:78 geschlagen geben.

Daniel Fenz
UNGER STEEL GUNNERS OBERWART - RAIFFEISEN FLYERS WELS 72:78 (15:14, 20:17; 15:14, 17:22; 5:11).-
Werfer Gunners: Chatzinikolas 16 Punkte; Poljak 13; Gardner 12; Käferle 11; Cashaw 9; Patekar 5; Knessl 4; Rickman 2.
Werfer Flyers: Fintel 21 Punkte; Birts 16; Delaney 15; Jull 13; Orf 5; Jakupovic, Waser je 3; Razdevsek 2.

