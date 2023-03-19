Allhau luchst Tabellendritten Punkte ab

Erstellt am 19. März 2023 | 10:00
Daniel Fenz
Es sah lange nach einem Sieg aus, ehe in der 93. Minute noch der Ausglich fiel
Die Elf von Markt Allhaus Coach Florian Hotwagner musste sich erst zum Schluss mit dem 1:1 begnügen.