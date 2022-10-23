Buchschachen kommt über Remis nicht hinaus

Erstellt am 23. Oktober 2022 | 15:13
Lesezeit: 2 Min
DF
Daniel Fenz
Der Tabellenvorletzte Buchschachen konnte gegen Deutsch Kaltenbrunn nicht überraschen. Nach 90 Minuten trennten sich beide Teams mit dem 1:1-Remis.
Werbung

Mehr über die 1. Klasse Süd lesen Sie in Ihrer aktuellen BVZ-Ausgabe!