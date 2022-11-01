Bad Tatzmannsdorf bleibt der erste Verfolger auf Redlschlag

Erstellt am 01. November 2022 | 09:39
Lesezeit: 3 Min
DF
Daniel Fenz
Die Elf von Coach Joachim Postmann gewann zu Hause klar mit 7:4.
Werbung

Mehr Infos über das Spiel sowie die 2. Klasse Süd A lesen Sie in Ihrer aktuellen BVZ-Ausgabe!