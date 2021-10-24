Redlschlag bleibt an der Tabellenspitze

Die SG Redlschlag machte den Sack bereits vor der Pause zu und siegte in Mariasdorf mit 2:0.

Daniel Fenz
Daniel Fenz Erstellt am 24. Oktober 2021 | 20:29

Weitere Infos über das Spiel sowie die 2. Klasse Süd A finden Sie in Ihrer aktuellen BVZ-Ausgabe!