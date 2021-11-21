Horvath-Elf fertigte Gegner mit 9:0 ab

Im letzten Spiel der Herbstsaison siegte die Spielgemeinschaft Rotenturm/Oberwart gegen St. Martin an der Raab klar mit 9:0.

Erstellt am 21. November 2021 | 15:08
Daniel Fenz
Daniel Fenz

