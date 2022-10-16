Oberwart bleibt erster Verfolger von Parndorf

Erstellt am 16. Oktober 2022 | 11:37
Lesezeit: 3 Min
Daniel Fenz
Daniel Fenz
Die Tölly-Truppe siegte im Derby gegen RUdersdorf mit 2:0. Parndorf nur mehr drei Zähler an der Tabellenspitze entfernt.
Werbung

Mehr über das Spiel und die Burgenlandliga lesen Sie in Ihrer aktuellen BVZ-Ausgabe!