Pinkafeld erzielte 2:1-Erfolg gegen St. Margarethen

Das Team von Maximilian Senft holte sich mit dem 2:1 wichtige Punkte für die Tabelle. Platz vier wurde damit abgesichert.

Erstellt am 01. November 2021 | 10:26
Daniel Fenz
