Wichtige drei Zähler für Pinkafelds Elf

Erstellt am 23. Oktober 2022 | 15:26
Lesezeit: 2 Min
DF
Daniel Fenz
Der SC Pinkafeld siegte gegen den SC Schattendorf knapp mit 3:2. In der Tabelle befindet sich die Mannchaft aktuell auf Platz fünf.
